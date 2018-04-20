SOCIETY

How April 20 became a pot day

EMBED </>More Videos

At 4:20 p.m. today pot smokers will celebrate this unofficial holiday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Where does "420" come from?

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Harris Co.'s pot policy

According to High Times Magazine, at 4:20 p.m. today pot smokers will celebrate this unofficial holiday.

But do you know the origin of this HIGH-liday?

According to High Times Magazine, it was started by a group of kids at San Rafael High School in 1971. They would get together to smoke under the school statue. Their password was "420." Their identities were never revealed, but they are known as the "Waldos."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarijuanaholidayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
A look at the church family who knew Mrs. Bush as their own
Preschool bans kids from saying 'best friend'
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
More Society
Top Stories
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Southwest sends $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Deputy injured in shootout released from hospital
Explosion reported at Texas City refinery
Half-naked man steals beer truck, leads police on chase
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
More News