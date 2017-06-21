NEWS

4 killed after fiery crash in Waller County

DPS officials said a Chevy Impala was speeding westbound and hit a Volkswagen. The impact caused the car to catch fire.

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) --
It was a tragic scene in Waller County after a fiery crash involving two vehicles killed four people.

The accident happened westbound on Highway 290 at FM 359 just after 1 a.m.

DPS officials said a Chevy Impala was speeding westbound and hit a Volkswagen, forcing the car off the highway. The impact caused the car to catch fire.

The bodies of the victims were discovered after firefighters extinguished the flames.

"First responders cut the top off the vehicle. It looks like back passengers may have been pinned because of the severity of the crash damage to the rear of the vehicle," DPS Officer Richard Standifer said.

Officials said it appears two adults were in the front and possibly a younger person in the back.

The driver of the Impala was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in College Station. Their condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, DPS officials said the area of Highway 290 at FM 359 near Hempstead are shut down during the crash investigation.

