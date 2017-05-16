EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1341744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you've never heard of Buc-ee's, just know it is Texas's must-stop road stop.

The world's longest car wash may be coming to Katy as part of the new Buc-ee's gas station and store expected to open in the West Ten Business Park near Cane Island later this year.The 255-foot car wash will accompany a 56,000-foot store and about 120 gas pumps, said Jeff Nadalo, Buc-ee's general counsel."Katy is a great city," Nadalo said. "The location along I-10 will complement our other [sites] in Baytown and Luling that are also along the interstate."In March, the Katy City Council unanimously approved a resolution for the Katy Development Authority to enter an economic development agreement to bring the convenience store and gas station to the area."The business climate in the city of Katy has been very welcoming," Nadalo said. "It's important for us to partner with local officials to successfully bring a new project to a new location."The company is also in the process of applying for a Guinness World Record as the world's longest car wash for the Katy car wash location, he said.The Katy store will be the fourth Texas location with an accompanying car wash. The other three locations are in Lake Jackson, Richmond and Cypress.The Katy store will also have a back up power generator, Nadalo said. Buc-ee's officials were able to secure the equipment from Enchanted Rock Ltd. at a reduced cost, he said."The entire store and car wash will be operational in the event of power failure," he said.The newly constructed overpass at Cane Island Parkway and I-10 will improve access to the gas station and store, according to city officials. The grand opening for the overpass was March 22.Construction of the car wash is expected to be complete by late 2017 while the location is set to bring about 200 jobs to the area.