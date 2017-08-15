LETS EAT

Let's Eat: Killen's top game day recipes

Don't know what to make for game day? Check out these hot recipes from Killens

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Are you ready for some football? The NFL season is right around the corner, and we know you are ready for it!

Whether you are tailgating or hosting a game day party, you can create some tasty food easily. The folks over at Killen's showed us how easy it is to create game day food.

Whether you are tailgating or hosting a game day party, you can create some tasty food easily.

Brisket Loaded Mac & Cheese
  • 1/2 pound Brisket (chopped)
  • 8 Oz Macaroni Pasta (cooked)
  • 2 Cups cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup Smoked Gouda
  • 3 cups Whole milk
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons All-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons Butter
  • 2oz Cooked bacon, diced (crispy)
  • 1oz Sour Cream
  • 1 tablespoon Chives
  • 1/4 cup Cheddar Cheese (reserve)


In a saucepan, melt butter medium heat. Stir in enough flour to make a roux. Add milk to roux slowly, stirring constantly. Stir in cheeses, and cook over low heat until cheese is melted and the sauce is a little thick. Add pasta and continue to cook. Put macaroni & cheese in large casserole dish.

Garnish the top with the brisket, reserved cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives

Brisket Tacos
  • 1/2 pound Smoked Brisket (Chopped)
  • 12ea Corn Tortillas


Pico De Gallo
  • 12ea Roma tomatoes, small diced
  • 3ea Onions, small diced
  • 3ea Jalapenos, seeded and small diced
  • 2cup Cilantro, chopped
  • 1ea Lime, juice
  • Salt and pepper to taste


Using a small bowl, mix all ingredients together and season with salt and pepper
Are you ready for some football? Killen's has some great recipes for game day.

Roasted Tomato Salsa
  • 7ea Roma tomatoes, halved
  • 6ea Garlic cloves,
  • 1ea Onions
  • 1ea Jalapeno, (Steamed, halved and seeds discarded)
  • 1cup Cilantro
  • 1ea tablespoon Lime, juice
  • 2 teaspoons Kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon Ground cumin


  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Arrange the roma tomatoes (skin side up), garlic cloves, onion and jalapeno (skin side up) in an even layer on a large baking sheet.
  3. Roast about 10 minutes or until the tomatoes and jalapenos have blistered and blackened pretty thoroughly on top.
  4. Remove pan from the oven, and peel and discard the skin from the tomatoes.
  5. Once cooled, transfer the tomatoes, garlic, onion and jalapeno to the bowl of a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.
  6. Season with the remain ingredients and adjust with salt & pepper.
  7. Place in an airtight container and reserve.


To Assemble:

Arrange the tortillas down on a plate, top with the brisket, salsa and pico de gallo.

Warm Potato Salad
  • 3 pounds Red Bliss Potatoes, washed and cubed
  • 1oz Grapeseed oil
  • 1oz Cooked bacon, diced (crispy)
  • 2ea Boiled eggs, chopped
  • 4oz Onion, small diced
  • 3oz Green pepper, small diced
  • 3oz Celery, small diced
  • 2oz Pickles, small diced
  • 2oz Green onions, thin sliced
  • 3/4 cup Mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup Creole Mustard
  • Salt and pepper to taste


  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Place the cubed potatoes in a large sheet tray and drizzle grapeseed oil.
  3. Season with salt and pepper and place in the oven until golden brown and fork tender.
  4. In a small bowl add all the ingredients together and mix well. Season with salt and pepper.


More recipes:
WATCH: This pizza recipe is better than delivery
Chef Nash D'Amico's Famous Pizza
D'Amico's Italian Market Cafe has been serving up authentic Northern and Southern Sicilian cuisine in Rice Village for more than 20 years and Chef D'Amico is sharing the secrets behind one of their signature dishes - Nash Pizza.
WATCH: Make This Super Easy Hummus and You Won't Buy Packaged Again
Lets Eat Hummus
With just a few simple ingredients, you can make this creamy and smooth hummus from 51 Fifteen and we really do think once you try it - you will never buy packaged hummus at the store again.
WATCH: Pad-King Tofu from Songkran Thai Kitchen
Pad-Khing Tofu
The Pad-Khing Tofu from Songkran Thai Kitchen is packed with flavors and here's how you can make it at home.
WATCH: Songkran Thai Kitchen and Grill's Famous Pad Thai
Pad Thai
Voted Best Thai Restaurant in Houston, Executive Chef Jett Hurapan from Songkran Thai Kitchen & Grill shares his recipe for Pad Thai. His popular dish will give your stir-fry an extra kick!

How To Make Sushi At Home
How to make sushi at home
Executive Chef Adison Lee of KUU restaurant has tips on how to make sushi like a pro!
WATCH: Deconstructed Texas Wagyu Ribeye From B&B Butchers and Restaurant
lets eat bb butchers dinner
B&B Butchers and Restaurant is a modern take on the steakhouse specializing in high quality meats - all dry-aged in-house. The Dry Aged Wagyu Ribeye is one of the most exclusive items on their menu and chef, Tommy Elabashary showed abc13 how to prepare their the signature dish in a unique way.
The Crab Louis Salad at B&B Butchers
Crab Louis Salad
B&B Butchers is a favorite new restaurant among Houstonians. Executive Chef Tommy Elbashary shares one of his most popular items on their lunch menu, Crab Louis Salad. The secret's in the dressing!
WATCH: Whole Stuffed Fish from Helen Greek Food & Wine
Whole Stuffed Fish
This whole stuffed fish from Helen Greek Food and Wine is bursting with Greek flavors and topped with a simple salad for a light gourmet meal.
WATCH: Greens and Cheese Pie at Helen Greek Food & Wine
Greens and Cheese Pie
Helen Greek Food and Wine was the only Texas restaurant nominated as Best New Restaurant at the 2016 James Beard Awards. Executive Chef William Wright shares his version of the famous Greek dish, "spanakopita", or Greens & Cheese pie.
WATCH NOW: Want A Great Bone-In Ribeye? Chef Cervantez of Killen's says, "It's all about the rub!"
Bone-in rib eye
Chef Joe Cervantez of the highly-acclaimed Killen's Steak House in Pearland shares Bone-In Prime Ribeye recipe from the menu. The secret's in the Rub!
Ronnie Killen's Famous Brisket
Ronnie Killen's Killen's BBQ
Make Ronnie Killen's famous brisket yourself!
Triniti Restaurant's Caramel French toast
Caramel French Toast
Award-Winning Executive Chef Ryan Hildebrand of Triniti Restaurant, shares his recipe for Caramel French Toast, one of his most popular Sunday Brunch Dishes.
Pineapple rum cake from Killen's
Let's Eat: Pineapple Rum Cake
Inspired by her Grandmother's recipe, Pastry Chef Samantha Mendoza from the acclaimed Killen's Steakhouse, shows us how to make one of her favorite desserts-- Pineapple Rum Cake.
Truffle-laced fries from Bernie's Burger Bus
Let's Eat! Chef Justin Turner makes truffle-laced fries
Executive Chef Justin Turner shares his recipe for his popular hand-cut, crispy truffle-laced fries.
Lemon curd tartlets
Lemon Curd Tartlets recipe
When life gives you lemons, make Lemon Curd Tartlets
