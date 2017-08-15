Let's Eat: Killen's top game day recipes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1503854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Whether you are tailgating or hosting a game day party, you can create some tasty food easily.

1/2 pound Brisket (chopped)

8 Oz Macaroni Pasta (cooked)

2 Cups cheddar cheese

1/2 cup Smoked Gouda

3 cups Whole milk

2 1/2 tablespoons All-purpose flour

2 tablespoons Butter

2oz Cooked bacon, diced (crispy)

1oz Sour Cream

1 tablespoon Chives

1/4 cup Cheddar Cheese (reserve)

1/2 pound Smoked Brisket (Chopped)

12ea Corn Tortillas

12ea Roma tomatoes, small diced

3ea Onions, small diced

3ea Jalapenos, seeded and small diced

2cup Cilantro, chopped

1ea Lime, juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Are you ready for some football? Killen's has some great recipes for game day.

7ea Roma tomatoes, halved

6ea Garlic cloves,

1ea Onions

1ea Jalapeno, (Steamed, halved and seeds discarded)

1cup Cilantro

1ea tablespoon Lime, juice

2 teaspoons Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon Ground cumin

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Arrange the roma tomatoes (skin side up), garlic cloves, onion and jalapeno (skin side up) in an even layer on a large baking sheet. Roast about 10 minutes or until the tomatoes and jalapenos have blistered and blackened pretty thoroughly on top. Remove pan from the oven, and peel and discard the skin from the tomatoes. Once cooled, transfer the tomatoes, garlic, onion and jalapeno to the bowl of a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Season with the remain ingredients and adjust with salt & pepper. Place in an airtight container and reserve.

3 pounds Red Bliss Potatoes, washed and cubed

1oz Grapeseed oil

1oz Cooked bacon, diced (crispy)

2ea Boiled eggs, chopped

4oz Onion, small diced

3oz Green pepper, small diced

3oz Celery, small diced

2oz Pickles, small diced

2oz Green onions, thin sliced

3/4 cup Mayonnaise

1/2 cup Creole Mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place the cubed potatoes in a large sheet tray and drizzle grapeseed oil. Season with salt and pepper and place in the oven until golden brown and fork tender. In a small bowl add all the ingredients together and mix well. Season with salt and pepper.

In a saucepan, melt butter medium heat. Stir in enough flour to make a roux. Add milk to roux slowly, stirring constantly. Stir in cheeses, and cook over low heat until cheese is melted and the sauce is a little thick. Add pasta and continue to cook. Put macaroni & cheese in large casserole dish.Garnish the top with the brisket, reserved cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and chivesUsing a small bowl, mix all ingredients together and season with salt and pepperTo Assemble:Arrange the tortillas down on a plate, top with the brisket, salsa and pico de gallo.