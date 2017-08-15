Let's Eat: Killen's top game day recipes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Are you ready for some football? The NFL season is right around the corner, and we know you are ready for it!
Whether you are tailgating or hosting a game day party, you can create some tasty food easily. The folks over at Killen's showed us how easy it is to create game day food.
Brisket Loaded Mac & Cheese
- 1/2 pound Brisket (chopped)
- 8 Oz Macaroni Pasta (cooked)
- 2 Cups cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup Smoked Gouda
- 3 cups Whole milk
- 2 1/2 tablespoons All-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons Butter
- 2oz Cooked bacon, diced (crispy)
- 1oz Sour Cream
- 1 tablespoon Chives
- 1/4 cup Cheddar Cheese (reserve)
In a saucepan, melt butter medium heat. Stir in enough flour to make a roux. Add milk to roux slowly, stirring constantly. Stir in cheeses, and cook over low heat until cheese is melted and the sauce is a little thick. Add pasta and continue to cook. Put macaroni & cheese in large casserole dish.
Garnish the top with the brisket, reserved cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives
Brisket Tacos
- 1/2 pound Smoked Brisket (Chopped)
- 12ea Corn Tortillas
Pico De Gallo
- 12ea Roma tomatoes, small diced
- 3ea Onions, small diced
- 3ea Jalapenos, seeded and small diced
- 2cup Cilantro, chopped
- 1ea Lime, juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Using a small bowl, mix all ingredients together and season with salt and pepper
Roasted Tomato Salsa
- 7ea Roma tomatoes, halved
- 6ea Garlic cloves,
- 1ea Onions
- 1ea Jalapeno, (Steamed, halved and seeds discarded)
- 1cup Cilantro
- 1ea tablespoon Lime, juice
- 2 teaspoons Kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon Ground cumin
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Arrange the roma tomatoes (skin side up), garlic cloves, onion and jalapeno (skin side up) in an even layer on a large baking sheet.
- Roast about 10 minutes or until the tomatoes and jalapenos have blistered and blackened pretty thoroughly on top.
- Remove pan from the oven, and peel and discard the skin from the tomatoes.
- Once cooled, transfer the tomatoes, garlic, onion and jalapeno to the bowl of a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.
- Season with the remain ingredients and adjust with salt & pepper.
- Place in an airtight container and reserve.
To Assemble:
Arrange the tortillas down on a plate, top with the brisket, salsa and pico de gallo.
Warm Potato Salad
- 3 pounds Red Bliss Potatoes, washed and cubed
- 1oz Grapeseed oil
- 1oz Cooked bacon, diced (crispy)
- 2ea Boiled eggs, chopped
- 4oz Onion, small diced
- 3oz Green pepper, small diced
- 3oz Celery, small diced
- 2oz Pickles, small diced
- 2oz Green onions, thin sliced
- 3/4 cup Mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup Creole Mustard
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Place the cubed potatoes in a large sheet tray and drizzle grapeseed oil.
- Season with salt and pepper and place in the oven until golden brown and fork tender.
- In a small bowl add all the ingredients together and mix well. Season with salt and pepper.
More recipes:
WATCH: This pizza recipe is better than delivery
WATCH: Make This Super Easy Hummus and You Won't Buy Packaged Again
WATCH: Pad-King Tofu from Songkran Thai Kitchen
WATCH: Songkran Thai Kitchen and Grill's Famous Pad Thai
How To Make Sushi At Home
Pad Thai
Voted Best Thai Restaurant in Houston, Executive Chef Jett Hurapan from Songkran Thai Kitchen & Grill shares his recipe for Pad Thai. His popular dish will give your stir-fry an extra kick!
Voted Best Thai Restaurant in Houston, Executive Chef Jett Hurapan from Songkran Thai Kitchen & Grill shares his recipe for Pad Thai. His popular dish will give your stir-fry an extra kick!
Voted Best Thai Restaurant in Houston, Executive Chef Jett Hurapan from Songkran Thai Kitchen & Grill shares his recipe for Pad Thai. His popular dish will give your stir-fry an extra kick!
WATCH: Deconstructed Texas Wagyu Ribeye From B&B Butchers and Restaurant
The Crab Louis Salad at B&B Butchers
lets eat bb butchers dinner
B&B Butchers and Restaurant is a modern take on the steakhouse specializing in high quality meats - all dry-aged in-house. The Dry Aged Wagyu Ribeye is one of the most exclusive items on their menu and chef, Tommy Elabashary showed abc13 how to prepare their the signature dish in a unique way.
WATCH: Whole Stuffed Fish from Helen Greek Food & Wine
WATCH: Greens and Cheese Pie at Helen Greek Food & Wine
WATCH NOW: Want A Great Bone-In Ribeye? Chef Cervantez of Killen's says, "It's all about the rub!"
Ronnie Killen's Famous Brisket
Triniti Restaurant's Caramel French toast
Pineapple rum cake from Killen's
Truffle-laced fries from Bernie's Burger Bus
Lemon curd tartlets