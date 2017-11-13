EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2644473" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After a long wait, Cleburne Cafeteria owner George Mickelis told ABC13's Melanie Lawson the restaurant is reopening on Friday.

Cleburne Cafeteria expects to reopen this summer following last year's fire

Aerial video of damage to Cleburne's Cafeteria

If you love Cleburne Cafeteria, we've got some great news.The restaurant on Bissonnet near Edloe in southwest Houston is reopening this week after being shut down by a devastating fire.Yesterday some lucky patrons had a chance to try it out for free as cafeteria cooks and staff prepare for their grand re-opening.Owner George Mickelis told Eyewitness News he would rebuild, and rebuild he did.The dry run yesterday kind of happened by chance, Mickelis said."We cooked a little food this morning to test the temperature, but I realized we had a lot of food left," Mickelis said. "Cooking for a cafeteria, you cook for large quantities. I can't throw this out, so I flagged people down. We need some guinea pigs. Come try some free food."Anchor Melanie Lawson was able to get a sneak peek at the newly-remodeled restaurant.Cleburne Cafeteria officially reopens on Friday.