HOUSTON (KTRK) --If you love Cleburne Cafeteria, we've got some great news.
The restaurant on Bissonnet near Edloe in southwest Houston is reopening this week after being shut down by a devastating fire.
Yesterday some lucky patrons had a chance to try it out for free as cafeteria cooks and staff prepare for their grand re-opening.
Owner George Mickelis told Eyewitness News he would rebuild, and rebuild he did.
WATCH: Melanie Lawson goes inside the new Cleburne Cafeteria
The dry run yesterday kind of happened by chance, Mickelis said.
"We cooked a little food this morning to test the temperature, but I realized we had a lot of food left," Mickelis said. "Cooking for a cafeteria, you cook for large quantities. I can't throw this out, so I flagged people down. We need some guinea pigs. Come try some free food."
Anchor Melanie Lawson was able to get a sneak peek at the newly-remodeled restaurant.
Cleburne Cafeteria officially reopens on Friday.
Cleburne Cafeteria being rebuilt after devastating fire one year ago
PHOTOS: Fire destroys historic Houston restaurant
VIDEO: SkyEye video of damage to Cleburne's Cafeteria
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff