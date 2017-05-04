AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --Jay Z is in a festival state of mind.
Austin City Limits Festival organizers announced Thursday that the rapper will perform at the festival in October.
Organizers made the announcement shortly after the 2017 lineup was released.
Other performers across its eight stages include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, the Killers, Gorillaz, Martin Garrix and the xx.
There are new features and additions to the festival this year.
"We're opening up the park so you've got more legroom, and we're making sure there is plenty of shade to go around," according to the website.
And many people would be happy to know that there will be new and improved flushable toilets.
"When nature calls we've got you covered with improved restroom facilities throughout Zilker Park. This year every restroom in the park will be upgraded to environmentally friendly, flushable toilets," organizers said.
Austin City Limits will take place at Zilker Park on Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15.
Three-day tickets went on sale today.
