ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jay Z, Ice Cube, Red Hot Chili Peppers among others to perform at ACL

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer with Red Hot Chili Peppers perform April 14, 2017, in Atlanta. &#40;Photo by Robb Cohen&#47;Invision&#47;AP&#41; (Robb Cohen&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Jay Z is in a festival state of mind.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

Austin City Limits Festival organizers announced Thursday that the rapper will perform at the festival in October.
Organizers made the announcement shortly after the 2017 lineup was released.



Other performers across its eight stages include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, the Killers, Gorillaz, Martin Garrix and the xx.


There are new features and additions to the festival this year.
"We're opening up the park so you've got more legroom, and we're making sure there is plenty of shade to go around," according to the website.

Music fans work their way around the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Friday, Oct. 12 2012 in Austin, Texas.



And many people would be happy to know that there will be new and improved flushable toilets.

"When nature calls we've got you covered with improved restroom facilities throughout Zilker Park. This year every restroom in the park will be upgraded to environmentally friendly, flushable toilets," organizers said.
Austin City Limits will take place at Zilker Park on Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15.

Three-day tickets went on sale today.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicmusicjay zsocietytexas newsAustin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
CITGO Freedom Over Texas
Meet Darthvader Williamson (Yes, his real name)
Hidden Houston: A little red button
Best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect charged with killing teen in Subway murder
Bottles and blows: Road rage turns into street fight
Father pushes for student athlete heart screening law
AISD student accepted into 7 Ivy League schools
Police officer accused of theft
Formerly homeless vet now helping others change lives
SWAT officers fatally shoot armed woman in Katy home
Show More
Controversial Houston-based fashion line now on sale
Judge could lose her job over drug abuse allegations
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Katy United States
Dental assistant accused of performing illegal surgeries
TX Senate votes to eliminate vehicle safety inspections
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
How 'Star Wars' mania grew in Houston over the years
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
More Photos