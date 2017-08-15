EDUCATION

Mold cleanup to keep Willowridge High School closed until September

EMBED </>More Videos

District officials said it will cost nearly $8 million to get rid of the mold at Willowridge High School. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials in Fort Bend ISD say it will take until mid-September to cleanup mold found inside Willowridge High School this summer.

The district said 200 people are working around the clock to replace tiles, furniture and equipment, at a cost of $7.6 million.

The school is expected to reopen on September 15th, though additional work may be necessary before students and teachers can return to the campus.

For the time being, students from Willowridge will join classes at Marshall High School.

RELATED: MOLD AT WILLOWRIDGE HIGH SCHOOL

Willowridge HS getting help amid black mold woes
EMBED More News Videos

Willowridge HS band getting help after mold contamination

Mold cleanup efforts delay Willowridge HS opening
EMBED More News Videos

Willowridge High School's opening has been delayed by mold remediation efforts.

Willowridge HS students, staff to start year at Marshall HS amid mold woes
EMBED More News Videos

Willowridge High School staff and students to start school year at Marshall HS.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
educationmoldhigh schoolfort bend isdHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Know your child's school dress code
HISD says 'glass half full' when it comes to ratings
UH students on cutting edge of video game programming
FBISD holding forum for Willowridge, Marshall students
More Education
Top Stories
Video shows gunfire erupt at Lowe's parking lot in Conroe
Teen in Amber Alert and male suspect in custody
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
Trump renews view: Virginia blame on 'both sides'
SKETCH: Suspect attacked teen on jogging trail
Father dies after violent crash on Hwy 290 in Waller
Texans cheerleaders visit Texas Children's Hospital
HISD says 'glass half full' when it comes to ratings
Show More
High school basketball brawls close Chicago arena
Simone Askew is 1st black woman to lead W. Point cadets
Teens accused of stealing donation jar from restaurant
Police: Man wrecks liquor shop, blames 'caterpillar'
Family of man murdered in March renews call for help
More News
Top Video
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
Video shows gunfire erupt at Lowe's parking lot in Conroe
Texans cheerleaders visit Texas Children's Hospital
High school basketball brawls close Chicago arena
More Video