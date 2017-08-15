EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2268592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Willowridge HS band getting help after mold contamination

Officials in Fort Bend ISD say it will take until mid-September to cleanup mold found inside Willowridge High School this summer.The district said 200 people are working around the clock to replace tiles, furniture and equipment, at a cost of $7.6 million.The school is expected to reopen on September 15th, though additional work may be necessary before students and teachers can return to the campus.For the time being, students from Willowridge will join classes at Marshall High School.