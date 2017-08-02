Willowridge HS getting help amid black mold woes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2265268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Teachers desperate for help after black mold ruined school supplies.

Willowridge High School is getting much-needed help after a black mold contamination ruined supplies and equipment on the campus.Ridge Point High School today is organizing a fundraiser to help the Willowridge band which lost tens of thousands of dollars in equipment. A fundraiser is taking place at the Ridge Point campus in Missouri City.The school's woes are also getting the attention of State Rep. Ron Reynolds, who said on Facebook that teachers' school supplies will be replaced.A school supply drive has been scheduled for August 12.Reynolds expects Willowridge to begin school on schedule.