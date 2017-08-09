HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Amid black mold woes at Willowridge High School, students and staff will start the school year at Marshall High School, Fort Bend ISD announced.
"Our top priority is to provide a safe, supportive, and positive learning environment for each student from the very first day of school," FBISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Charles Dupre said in a statement.
The mold at Willowridge High School was discovered over the summer as the campus underwent scheduled construction work.
Classes start on Aug. 22.
