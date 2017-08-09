EDUCATION

Willowridge HS students, staff to start year at Marshall HS amid black mold woes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Amid black mold woes at Willowridge High School, students and staff will start the school year at Marshall High School, Fort Bend ISD announced.

"Our top priority is to provide a safe, supportive, and positive learning environment for each student from the very first day of school," FBISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Charles Dupre said in a statement.

The mold at Willowridge High School was discovered over the summer as the campus underwent scheduled construction work.

VIDEO: What you need to know about black mold
EMBED More News Videos

How black mold can affect your health



Classes start on Aug. 22.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Willowridge HS teachers lose everything to black mold
EMBED More News Videos

Teachers desperate for help after black mold ruined school supplies.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
educationmoldHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FBISD to give daily updates about Willowridge mold
EDUCATION
Officers help teen replace stolen college money
HISD addresses concerns about TEA takeover
YMCA Operation Backpack
Coaches push back against home school students in sports
More Education
Top Stories
New details in alleged hookup app murder case
Police searching for fugitive who escaped from hospital
Woman accused of pointing weapon during road rage
Police: Mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
FBI search at former Trump campaign chairman's home
6-year-old witnesses shooting in NE Houston
'Mommy!' Air Force MSgt. surprises kids in class
NOAA now predicting more active hurricane season
Show More
Courthouse Annex renamed in honor of fallen officer
Memorial service held for TX Gov. Mark White
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 cats
Death for woman who left cousin to die in plastic box
Scattered heavy downpours expected this afternoon
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters block roads, strand drivers
Padma Lakshmi: Teamsters threatened me on set
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
More Photos