How black mold can affect your health

Teachers desperate for help after black mold ruined school supplies.

Amid black mold woes at Willowridge High School, students and staff will start the school year at Marshall High School, Fort Bend ISD announced."Our top priority is to provide a safe, supportive, and positive learning environment for each student from the very first day of school," FBISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Charles Dupre said in a statement.The mold at Willowridge High School was discovered over the summer as the campus underwent scheduled construction work.Classes start on Aug. 22.