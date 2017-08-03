EDUCATION

Mold cleanup efforts delay Willowridge HS opening

Willowridge High School will not open in time for the 2017-2018 school year as crews work to clean up mold, Fort Bend ISD announced Thursday.

School officials will announce within the next week where Willowridge students will begin their classes later this month.

The mold was discovered over the summer as the campus underwent scheduled construction work. District officials have compared the extent of the mold removal process to preparing a newly-constructed campus.

On a new website set up to keep the community informed about the mold remediation process, the district said it will have to purchase new flooring, ceiling tile, sheetrock, classroom and office furniture and instructional materials for the campus.

Teachers have been told that most of the items in their classrooms have been thrown out. An upcoming school supply drive on Aug. 12 will help teachers replace lost items.

"We want to make sure they are in classrooms and ready to learn on the first day of school, even if they will be learning in a different location," Fort Bend ISD superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre said. "I am proud of the way our District has pulled together to support the staff at WHS with the resources and support they need to welcome their students for the start of another successful school year."

