The University of Houston System Board of Regents has approved the creation of the College of Medicine, the university announced Thursday.According to a press release, the UH College of Medicine would admit its first class in 2020."Training the next generation of physician leaders meets a clear and growing demand in Texas," UH President Renu Khator said in a release. "A new medical school will complement, not compete with other strong institutions already in place. We have an obligation to serve the city by responding to the economic, social and cultural issues affecting the quality of life in Houston."UH said it will also finalize a partnership with HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast Division (Hospital Corporation of America) to bring 103 first-year resident positions to the Houston area by 2020, and expand to 309 total resident positions by 2024.The university plans to fund the 10-year startup phase through approximately one-third legislative appropriations, one-third philanthropy and one-third intellectual property revenue, the university said.The expected funding request for the startup phase from the legislature will be $40 million.Officials expect full enrollment to be 480 students and 130 faculty and support staff.Currently, UH has health professional training in nursing, pharmacy, optometry and social work.