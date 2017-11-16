EDUCATION

UH System Regents approve creation of the College of Medicine

EMBED </>More Videos

UH board of regents approves medical school. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The University of Houston System Board of Regents has approved the creation of the College of Medicine, the university announced Thursday.

According to a press release, the UH College of Medicine would admit its first class in 2020.

"Training the next generation of physician leaders meets a clear and growing demand in Texas," UH President Renu Khator said in a release. "A new medical school will complement, not compete with other strong institutions already in place. We have an obligation to serve the city by responding to the economic, social and cultural issues affecting the quality of life in Houston."

UH said it will also finalize a partnership with HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast Division (Hospital Corporation of America) to bring 103 first-year resident positions to the Houston area by 2020, and expand to 309 total resident positions by 2024.

The university plans to fund the 10-year startup phase through approximately one-third legislative appropriations, one-third philanthropy and one-third intellectual property revenue, the university said.

The expected funding request for the startup phase from the legislature will be $40 million.

Officials expect full enrollment to be 480 students and 130 faculty and support staff.

Currently, UH has health professional training in nursing, pharmacy, optometry and social work.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
educationuniversity of houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Video shows autistic student body-slammed at school
Fort Bend ISD teachers say two students attacked them
Hurricane Harvey can't stop teachers and students at Creech Elem
TEA rejects HISD high school turnaround program, again
More Education
Top Stories
HE'S THE MVP! Astros' Jose Altuve wins AL MVP award
Truck driver with 'F-TRUMP' sticker arrested in Rosenberg
County files suit against Arkema
Fertitta moves closer to bringing NHL to Houston
Renters claim mega-landlord slow to repair, quick to evict
Man accused of exposing himself multiple times
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
No jail time for pilot accused of running brothel
Show More
Hamburglar's McDonald's break-in caught on camera
Separate trial dates set for couple in Denny's fight
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
Tomball venue offering Correa free fairy tale wedding
Druglord El Chapo's top lieutenant tortured and killed
More News
Top Video
Man accused of exposing himself multiple times
How to view 2017's Leonid meteor shower
The most searched Thanksgiving recipe by state
Tomball venue offering Correa free fairy tale wedding
More Video