Thousands join March for Our Lives rally in Houston

In the weeks since the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, faces new and old have emerged to carry the torch in their battle for gun reform.

I am announcing a Mayor’s Commission To End Gun Violence to consider new solutions at the local level. Right here, right now. #MarchForOurLives — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 24, 2018

Thousands of students are planning to rally in downtown Houston for gun reform Saturday.The movement was sparked by the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 students and staff dead and several injured. The students plan to start the rally at 9 a.m. at Tranquility Park near City Hall.Participants are asked to wear blue to the march.Organizers invited Mayor Turner to speak at the rally and he announced the Mayor's Commission to End Gun Violence, which is one way Mayor Turner plans to end mass shootings at a local level.Mayor Turner says that he stands in solidarity with the students and parents.