Top 20 companies in Houston for job-seeking graduates

According to Glassdoor, these seven companies found in Houston have happy employees.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Are you a recent graduate looking for a job?

Houston is routinely listed as one of the best cities for graduates and young professionals.

The city boasts a strong economy, and offers in-demand jobs in oil and energy, health care, and information technology sectors, just to name a few.

This year, several Houston companies made Glassdoor's list of best places to work in the nation.


LinkedIn recently named Houston as one of the top cities hiring new graduates in 2017. The professional social network said these five companies have hired the most graduates in the Houston area:

  • University of Houston
  • MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Deloitte
  • alliantgroup
  • PwC

Need more jobs leads? According to Glassdoor's list of 50 best places to work in 2017, 15 of the companies are either headquartered or have jobs available in the Houston area.

Those 15 businesses include:
  • Bain & Company
  • McKinsey & Company
  • Texas Instruments
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • Southwest Airlines
  • Delta Airlines
  • Keller Williams
  • The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
  • IKEA
  • H-E-B
  • Trader Joe's
  • In-N-Out Burger
  • Lululemon, and
  • Raising Cane's


University of Houston 2017 Commencement speaker was Arnold "The Governator" Schwarzenegger.

In this photo taken Tuesday, March 30, 2010, Paul Davis, top left, and Edwin Pollock, top right, help job seekers with their resumes at a career fair put on by National CareerFairs

