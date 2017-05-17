HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Are you a recent graduate looking for a job?
Houston is routinely listed as one of the best cities for graduates and young professionals.
The city boasts a strong economy, and offers in-demand jobs in oil and energy, health care, and information technology sectors, just to name a few.
LinkedIn recently named Houston as one of the top cities hiring new graduates in 2017. The professional social network said these five companies have hired the most graduates in the Houston area:
- University of Houston
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Deloitte
- alliantgroup
- PwC
Need more jobs leads? According to Glassdoor's list of 50 best places to work in 2017, 15 of the companies are either headquartered or have jobs available in the Houston area.
Those 15 businesses include:
- Bain & Company
- McKinsey & Company
- Texas Instruments
- Apple
- Microsoft
- Southwest Airlines
- Delta Airlines
- Keller Williams
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
- IKEA
- H-E-B
- Trader Joe's
- In-N-Out Burger
- Lululemon, and
- Raising Cane's
