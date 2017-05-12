Congrats Graduates! Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks at UH commencement

The University of Houston held its 2017 commencement for spring graduates Friday morning.The keynote speaker actor turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger fired up the crowd of coogs the moment he took the stage.'The Governator' began his speech emphasizing the importance of immigrants, as he praised University of Houston President Renu Khator for her accomplishments and all that she's done for the university.The overall message of the speech reminded the new grads to not only remember those who helped them along the way, but to remember to help others along their way as well."We are not remembered by how much we've made but how much we've given," said Schwarzenegger.Schwarzenegger received a standing ovation as he ended his speech with his signature 'Terminator' lines -- 'hasta la vista, and I'll be back.'