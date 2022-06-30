Widow of ZZ Top legend Dusty Hill speaks out after estate sale she says she never authorized

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10594398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nothing better than a sharp dressed man and an amazing meal! This restaurant has great food and one of the coolest collections of ZZ Top memorabilia!

HOUSTON, Texas -- The widow of Houston rock icon Dusty Hill, the legendary ZZ Top bassist who passed away last year, is speaking out in the aftermath of an estate sale of the star's belongings that she says she never knew about or endorsed, and she has decided to take legal action.Her discovery of the sale she says she never authorized and was promoted as being from the estate and family of Dusty Hill, has "devastated" Charleen Hill - Dusty's wife of nearly 20 years - and left her "in tears," she tells CultureMap in an exclusive interview.In a cease and desist letter filed in Harris County District Court 215 and sent to estate sale organizers Thom Anderson, Dominique Kendall, and Gilded Monkey Market, Charleen Hill says through her attorney Geoffrey Menin that she only learned of the sale after seeing media coverage such as this CultureMap story (which was immediately updated upon discovery of the reported misrepresentation and after contacting Anderson), stories on our news partner ABC13 and other outlets across the state, and advertisements on EstateSales.net.