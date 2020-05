Houston car insurance rates are getting better, except for these 5 areas

77091 in Northwest Houston

77026 including Kashmere Gardens

77038 in North Houston including part of Greenspoint

77037 in the Aldine area

77020 on the eastside including greater Fifth Ward.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic may be getting worse here in Houston, but car insurance rates are getting better. Average annual insurance premiums are down over 20% from 2019, according to insurance site The Zebra But, there are some neighborhoods that pay more than others.The five Houston zipcodes that pay the most are:If you are looking to lower your insurance rates, get quotes and shop around. Before you buy your next car, make sure you look up discounts and research the rates for the models you are considering.