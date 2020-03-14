Sports

Zion Williamson pledges to cover salaries of New Orleans arena workers

By
With the NBA season suspended at minimum for 30 days, that means a lot of arena workers are going to be out a minimum of two paychecks with no games to staff.

The former Duke Blue Devil star Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans said he would "cover the salaries" for workers at the team's arena for the next 30 days.

While some players like Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo have pledged $100,000, Williamson said he will cover the salaries of the Smoothie King Center workers.

"This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis," Williamson wrote on Instagram.


The Pelicans released a statement Friday thanking Williamson for his generous giving. The team clarified in their statement that the team does not own the arena and are working to assist staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslouisianadurham countyduke universityduke blue devilsdukenew orleans pelicans
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News