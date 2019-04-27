2 dead in possible murder-suicide at home in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in Kingwood."They seemed OK when I saw them on Sunday," said neighbor Will Lemuel who explained the female victim had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.Lemuel was getting ready to return a tool he borrowed from his neighbors when he noticed crime scene tape.He was devastated to learn that the couple inside died from an apparent murder-suicide, according to Houston Police Department."I was heartbroken," Lemuel said.Detectives said the couple was found in the bathroom of the house in the 6400 block of Longflower Lane in Kingwood. They said the female victim's grandchild, about 1 to 3 years old, was inside alone."Right now we don't know who is the shooter," said Detective D. Crowler.It was the mother of one of the victims who discovered their bodies and called police. She apparently had a weird suspicion after they never picked up their daughter from the YMCA.The couple has yet to be identified by police.