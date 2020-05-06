community strong

YESPrep celebrates the Class of 2020 with drive-by parades

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- They won't have the graduation they were expecting, but if seniors at YES Prep schools are looking for unforgettable memories, they'll be just fine.

"It's a lot of mixed emotions, like sadness because you want to obviously go and hug them, but then it's also like really delighting and exciting," explained Senior Maria Martinez, who will be studying Criminal Justice and Psychology at George Washington University in the fall.

Hundreds of students picked up their caps and gowns in a drive-thru ceremony.

Teachers, administrators, and other classmates showed up to honk the horns in support.

This year, their graduation ceremony will be virtual, but there's still plenty of appreciation.

"It's a lot of emotions, I'm very proud of her. I'm still so excited," explained mother Mirme Martinez.

"Most of them are first generation kids, so their parents haven't seen them walk through the stage and they haven't done it themselves," explained college counselor and alum Jairo Mendez.
