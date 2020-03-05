Wrong-way driver crashes into 2 vehicles on Southwest Freeway, then takes off

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrong-way driver crashed into two vehicles on the Southwest Freeway, then took off, police say.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday as the driver went the wrong way down the freeway near Shepherd.

It's not clear if anyone was injured, but police did not find the wrong-way driver.

Unfortunately, it's been deadly on Houston-area roads lately due to crashes involving wrong-way drivers.

On Wednesday in Baytown, a wrong-way driver died after crashing into an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

Over the weekend, Brandon McGhie, 26, was on his way home when his car was hit head-on by a truck driving the wrong way on U.S. 290.
