award shows

'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' win top Writers Guild Awards

"Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit" won top Writers Guild Awards for best original screenplay and best adapted screenplay, respectively.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- "Parasite" has continued its march through Hollywood's awards season by winning the best original screenplay honor at Saturday's Writers Guild Awards.

The Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit" took home the best adapted screenplay honor.

The Writers Guild Awards were roughly a week before the Academy Awards, where both films will compete in the best picture category.

RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

The "Parasite" win went to Bong Joon Ho, who is also the film's director and Han Jin Won. Taika Waititi won for "Jojo Rabbit," a film he also directed and starred in.

HBO swept the top television awards, winning the drama category for "Succession," the comedy category for "Barry" and the best new series honor of "Watchmen."

The premium cable network's limited series also won the original long form prize, while FX's "Fosse/Verdon" won the adapted long form award.

Saturday's awards were handed out in concurrent ceremonies in New York and Beverly Hills, California.

RELATED: Everything we know about the 2020 Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeverly hillslos angelesaward showsoscarsacademy awardsmovie newsaward
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AWARD SHOWS
Platino Nominees announced
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
Lizzo, Beyonce win big at NAACP Image Awards
Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Hudgens flourish at Oscar after-party
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News