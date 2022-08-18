Gabe "The One-Armed Archer" George heads to the DOD Warrior Games

Gabe "The One-Armed Archer" George is heading to the DOD Warrior Games and wants to inspire other wounded veterans to live life to the fullest with the help of adaptive sports.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- "Physical activity is my therapy. Movement is my life," says Gabriel George, also known as "The One-Armed Archer."

Nowadays, it's hard to find a moment when he's sitting still. In between scuba diving, pickleball, and golf, Gabe is training for the upcoming DOD Warrior Games in Orlando, where injured veterans compete in a number of different adaptive sports.

"You come out to this event like the Warrior Games and you find out you're in a blizzard full of other snowflakes. When you create a blizzard you're powerful together. You see people who are actually physically going through what you're going through. Somebody actually understands you," Gabe explains.

Gabe joined the Navy in 2004 and was injured in a motorcycle accident in 2008. The accident left him with a spine injury and damage to his right arm which recently had to be amputated.

"They worked on me 12 hours straight, put blood, sweat, and tears and kept me alive," he recalls of that night. Despite his injuries, Gabe continues to see the positives in life and is active in a variety of organizations aimed at helping other wounded veterans heal. "I found things that keep me going. I find my gold medals before I even get involved with something."

This is Gabe's second and final time competing at the DOD Warrior Games. He previously competed in the 2022 Invictus Games and has his sights set on the 2024 Paralympic Games.

The DOD Warrior Games are being hosted at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort.