More traffic means more construction, and workers needed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job, some of the top positions in the Houston area pay more than $70,000, and don't require years of training to get into.
More traffic on Houston's freeways isn't necessarily a bad thing. It also signals the area's growth and the creation of more jobs.
If you were impacted by the pandemic, or looking for a change, there are openings.
"Houston is a growth region," Workforce Solutions spokesperson Michelle Castrow said. "We continue to add people. We continue to add jobs. There is tremendous opportunity."
Workforce Solutions compiled the list of top jobs in the Houston area this year. There are several that require an associate's degree or certificate. There are chemical plant and system operators, electrical and electronic engineering technicians, dental hygienist, captain's mates & pilots of water vessels, and diagnostic medical sonographers. All of them pay more than $70,000 a year.
"All of these occupations are projected to have good, strong growth," Castrow explained. "It's all available here in the Houston area."
To land one of the jobs, you will need some training. San Jacinto College is one place where you can find it, especially with its health and natural sciences programs.
"We had health fair and a career fair just at the end of the December tern and it was an area hospital coming here trying to find more workers," San Jacinto College dean of health & natural sciences Rhonda Bell recalled.
You can complete some of the top job programs in as little as a year. Even if you don't want to work with patients, many healthcare professions are in demand.
"A lot of people think healthcare is just about patient care, but it's not," Bell explained. "Our medical lab program, you're working with specimen and you're working in labs."
The best part is if you were impacted during the pandemic, you may not have to pay a thing to learn this new skill. Many of the colleges have COVID-19 relief money that can help you land one of the top jobs of 2022.
"With all the hardships that people have experienced it's highly likely that there is some source of scholarship that you will qualify for," Castrow said.
If one of the top jobs doesn't interest you, there are still a lot of opportunities.
Castrow said you want to start at the state's jobs website. Next, compile a list of your previous jobs, and references. If need assistance, or want to learn about available college programs, call the ABC13 viewer hotline Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at (713) 243-6663.
