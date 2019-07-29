Workers hurt in partial building collapse in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nine people were hurt when the roof of a hotel under construction collapsed Monday morning at 3498 North Main and I-45 in north Houston.

The initial call came in around 8:51 a.m.

Deputy Chief Richard Galvan with the Houston Fire Department says workers were pouring concrete when part of the floor collapsed. A Houston Public Works spokesperson told 13 Investigates that the city sent a senior inspector to the site following the collapse.

Upon initial review of the incident, the inspector believes the shoring was "inadequate," Erin Jones, a spokesperson with Houston Public Works, said. That means whatever temporary support system was in place while workers poured the concrete may not have been working properly and resulted in the collapse.

Jones said there are no concerns with the property's inspections or permitting, which is up-to-date. The building was issued a permit on Aug. 7, 2017, and has undergone several inspections, including two scheduled inspections related to concrete. The general contractor, Classic Construction, requested both of those inspections. Calls to the business were unanswered Monday afternoon.

Nine workers were hurt following the collapse, according HFD. Three of those victims went to Ben Taub Hospital. At least two victims were rescued in HFD baskets on the fifth floor.

HFD says none of the workers' injuries are life-threatening.



The building was cleared of workers and after about an hour, roads in the area reopened to traffic. While firefighters say another collapse is not likely, engineers will need to inspect the structural integrity of the building.



Follow ABC13 Reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonted oberg investigatescollapseworker hurtinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered downpours to start off the work week
Workers overcome by fumes fall into truck's barrel at high school
Deputy who plays bailiff on courtroom TV show hurt in shooting
Suspect arrested in shooting death of woman riding in SUV
Jake Marisnick's 2-game ban for collision upheld after appeal
Sketch released of possible suspect in 2-year-old's murder
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Show More
Father dies trying to rescue 11-year-old son from ocean
Watching the Caribbean for potential tropical development
Carjacking suspect killed by deputy after pistol-whipping K-9
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting chaos captured in witness videos
Trump signs Sept. 11 victims' compensation fund extension
More TOP STORIES News