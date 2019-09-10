Worker injured in warehouse flash fire near Channelview

EMS transported a worker to Memorial Herman Hospital. No word yet on that persons condition. Updates will follow. https://t.co/2fRQR40KeS — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) September 10, 2019

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- One worker has been injured from a blast and flash fire at a commercial building in the Channelview area.Officials say the flash fire happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Market Street.One man was taken to a hospital, suffering from burn injuries.The facility does work cleaning out industrial containers. There's no word what chemicals may have been involved.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials say there's no danger to the surrounding community.