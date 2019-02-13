Worker dies after falling through roof in N. Harris Co.

Authorities believe a worker at a construction site in north Harris County fell to his death through an opening in the new building's roof.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his deputies responded to an accidental fall Wednesday evening at 1410 Rankin Rd., near the Hardy Toll Road.According to Gonzalez, the worker may have been walking backwards on the roof and fell through the opening intended for an air conditioning unit.The male worker was pronounced dead at the scene.No other details were immediately disclosed.