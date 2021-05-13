These unique benches in The Woodlands are art you can sit on!

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Throughout The Woodlands, you will find dozens of unique and colorful pieces of art that you can not only touch, but sit on.
Since 2018, The Woodlands Arts Council has unveiled 24 whimsical benches in a stunning display of public art. Each art bench has a story behind it and some are interactive, like the "Light Balls" bench, which is lit from within and glows. The popular "Urban Conga" bench is modeled after a xylophone, and you can play while you sit!
Another favorite is the "You are LOVED" bench, which was created in memory of the underwriters' young son, Austin Gullo, who lost his battle with cancer. It has since become an iconic symbol of love for many throughout The Woodlands.
To check out all 24 benches online, visit thewoodlandsartscouncil.org.
