Preschool students support classmate at courthouse adoption

WOODBURY, New Jersey -- It was no ordinary field trip for a class of preschoolers in New Jersey. They went to the courthouse to watch their classmate get adopted.Three-year-old Moe Diezmos and his parents invited the entire class from Holy Angels School to witness the moment they officially became a family.The class of 24 students boarded a bus to the Superior Court to celebrate this wonderful and momentous day for their little friend."They're his friends, it's all he talks about. We have an amazing school. He loves his school. He loves his friends. It's very exciting, we're very happy," said Moe's mom, Laura Diezmos.His parents say they are overwhelmed with the support.Moe has been with the Diezmos family since he was just 12 days old.His mom says they fell in love with him at the very start.The principal of Moe's school also called it one of the nicest days of her life, especially as an educator.