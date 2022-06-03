softball

Red River Rivalry: Oklahoma looks to defend its title against Texas in Women's College World Series

By
Oklahoma, Texas face off in Women's College World Series Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- The Women's College World Series kicked off June 2 in Oklahoma City, and come Saturday, the Red River rivals face off on ABC13.

Defending champion No. 1 University of Oklahoma takes on University of Texas at 3 p.m.

The Sooners (55-2) feature the NCAA all-time home run leader Jocelyn Aco and are considered one of the best teams ever.

The team has won five national titles, in 2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, and 2021.

The Longhorns (44-19-1) are one of two teams to defeat the Sooners this year, with a 4-2 victory in Austin on April 16.

Texas' last world series appearance was back in 2013, but this year has a lot of meaning because the university has never won a national title.

ABC13 anchors Jonathan Bruce and Adam Winkler break down the big game storylines and the surging state of college softball in the video above.


