Red River Rivalry: Oklahoma looks to defend its title against Texas in Women's College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- The Women's College World Series kicked off June 2 in Oklahoma City, and come Saturday, the Red River rivals face off on ABC13.Defending champion No. 1 University of Oklahoma takes on University of Texas at 3 p.m.The Sooners (55-2) feature the NCAA all-time home run leader Jocelyn Aco and are considered one of the best teams ever.The team has won five national titles, in 2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, and 2021.The Longhorns (44-19-1) are one of two teams to defeat the Sooners this year, with a 4-2 victory in Austin on April 16.Texas' last world series appearance was back in 2013, but this year has a lot of meaning because the university has never won a national title.ABC13 anchors Jonathan Bruce and Adam Winkler break down the big game storylines and the surging state of college softball in the video above.