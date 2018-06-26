Woman's outburst on Spirit flight from Houston stuns passengers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3654396" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This may be the most intense video you will see all day.

A woman was taken off a Spirit Airlines flight from Houston after she had a mid-flight meltdown.Eyewitness video taken by passenger Chianti Washington shows the woman pacing frantically up the aisle of the Minneapolis-bound plane, screaming hysterically.During the intense one-minute, 20-second video, the woman curses, makes threats involving her brothers, and acts erratically before a plane full of stunned passengers."Get me the f*** off this (long string of expletives) plane!" the woman screams. "You want to be (expletive) and b**chy to me? You'll see me f***ing pissed."At one point, when a male passenger stands up to block the woman from getting to the front of the plane, she shakes her fist at the man before lashing out again."Do you know who my brothers are? They are f***ing Marine snipers. Do you want to f*** with a f***ing Marine?" she screams, before pushing her way toward the cockpit.In the video, passengers can be heard praying, consoling each other, some audibly in distress by the unsettling incident."Do you want to know what hell is? I've (expletive) been there 10 (expletive) times!" the woman continues to shout.According to authorities, the woman became irate after the flight landed in Rochester, Minnesota, due to a medical issue.A passenger who became ill was taken off the aircraft before the outburst. She was taken into custody, screaming while being escorted off by police.It was not immediately known if the woman had any relation to the sick passenger.Spirit Airlines released the following statement to ABC13 about the incident: