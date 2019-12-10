Woman's body found in storage tote near Spring area church

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a large storage tote near a church in the Spring area.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies were informed of the strorage container at around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Westridge.

An autopsy gathered these details about the body:
  • Appears to be a white female with dark or light brown hair;
  • About 5'2" in height;
  • About 120 pounds;
  • Has dentures on upper jaw;
  • Wore a white bathrobe, a size small, blue Croft and Barrow shirt, and blue and white pants with a Samoan design and the words "Alofa" and "Samoa";
  • She had undergone hysterectomy, gall bladder removal surgery, gastric bypass surgery, and may have been a smoker.


The woman's cause of death was not immediately disclosed, though homicide-violent crimes unit detectives were investigating the scene.

Deputies urge anyone with information on the woman to contact the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867. Detectives ask to refer to case No. 19A393469.

