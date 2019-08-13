Woman with one leg wanted in Montgomery teen's abduction: police

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a 13-year-old girl who was abducted in Montgomery County.

Kiah Miller is 5'7", 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve hoodie, black workout pants with red stripes, and was carrying a blue backpack.

Kiah is believed to be with Leola Morris, 61, in a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma license plate. The license plate number is unknown.

Investigators said the pair may also be in a maroon, 4-door passenger car with unknown plates.

Morris, who is wanted in connection with Kiah's abduction, is 5'6", 162 lbs., and has one leg, according to Montgomery police.

Kiah is believed to be in grave danger. If you have seen her, call the Montgomery Police Department at 936-760-5800.
