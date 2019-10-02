Woman with baby crashes during chase with off-duty officer in Clear Lake

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a baby was found in the back of a car following two chases, a shooting and a crash in Clear Lake.

According to police, the incident began when the driver of a black Honda allegedly struck a yellow car with an off-duty Liverpool officer inside.

At the scene, instead of waiting for police to arrive and file a report the woman, with the baby, sped off and the off-duty officer followed her.

During the chase, police say the woman was forced to stop due to traffic. When the off-duty officer attempted to show her his badge, the woman allegedly accelerated towards him and that is when he discharged his firearm.

The woman fled again and did not stop until she reportedly ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 2-month-old inside of the Honda.

The woman is in custody and investigators are working to figure out why she did this.


