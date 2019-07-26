Houston woman who claimed Sonic burgers made her sick charged with insurance fraud

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury indicted a former Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice lieutenant for a scheme in which she tricked Sonic out of more than $10,000 over an allegedly raw hamburger in Louisiana, then tried to do so again a month later in Harris County, District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Friday.Cassandra Brooks was indicted for third degree felony insurance fraud, which carries a penalty of two to 10 years in the same prison system where she was employed.In July 2018, Brooks, 53, told a Lake Charles Sonic restaurant that she was served raw beef in her hamburger and provided photo evidence.After an email to management, noting her unpaid medical bills and lost wages, she was given a settlement of $10,207.02 from State Farm, officials say.A month later, she made a similar claim at a Sonic on W. Bay Area Blvd in Webster.While Brooks claimed she missed work due to the illness, investigators say that was false. They said the pictures she provided were actually pictures from the Lake Charles incident.ABC13's Chauncy Glover stopped by the Brooks' residence Tuesday night to hear her side of the story.While her husband seemed open to talking, Brooks eventually slammed the door.Brooks is due back in court in August.