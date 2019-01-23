Woman in Liberty City calls it a miracle that she survived tree falling on car

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Denise was driving along FM 1008 north of Dayton when she began her daily routine of praying for people.

She says, "I pretty much just pray for people when they pop into my head."

Then all of a sudden, she heard a loud boom and saw branches coming through her windshield.

A massive oak tree had split in half and fallen on top of her car, causing her to spin out and crash.

Denise says, "I remember spinning my seatbelt so tight that I could barely move my legs were swimming down in the floorboard."

Her husband is a Justice of the Peace for Liberty County, and knows this is a miracle. He says, "I've seen people die in automobile accidents not nearly that severe. I mean, there was nothing left of that car except for that one little bubble where she was sitting."

