Woman claims self-defense in stabbing death of NW Harris Co. man

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are trying to figure out if a deadly stabbing in northwest Harris County was self-defense.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a welfare check at a home on Progreso near Pleasanton around midnight. The initial report was that a woman in the home had been assaulted.

Before deputes arrived at the scene, they received an update that someone had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man dead with multiple stab wounds.

A woman at the home claims the man assaulted her and she stabbed him. She has not been charged.



According to Sgt. Jason Brown, the woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Deputies say there were several children inside the home at the time of the incident, including both young and adult children. They believe one of the adult children may have made the original call to 911.

Deputies are unsure if the man lived at the residence.
