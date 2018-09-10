Woman slammed to ground in robbery attempt in front of popular Chinatown bakery

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Surveillance video captured a violent robbery attempt in front of a popular Chinatown bakery.

A woman was getting out of her car in front of 85C Bakery Cafe on Bellaire last Tuesday when she was approached by a man who tried to take her purse out of the back seat of the car.

The woman fought back and was slammed to the ground by the suspect.

The suspect eventually fled the scene without the purse.

The attack was captured on several surveillance cameras at the strip center.

The suspect left the scene in a black car, possibly a Dodge.

