Woman found dead in Texas City home from apparent gunshot wounds after welfare check, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway this weekend following a woman being found dead inside her Texas City home on Friday evening, according to the police department.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Stream Channel.

The Texas City Police Department released a statement early Saturday morning that said it is looking into the death of a 76-year-old woman who was found with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was found at a home in the 900 block of N. Amburn Road.

SEE ALSO: Woman dies after she's found shot inside apartment off Westheimer near Fondren, HPD says

According to officials, officers received a welfare concern call before arriving at the victim's residence, the statement read.

Officials did not release the victim's identity.

Texas City PD did not elaborate on if there were any persons of interest at this time.

The Texas City Police Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Divisions and the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office will work to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the Mainland Community Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.