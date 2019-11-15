Woman shot in head while driving on 610 after leaving bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a mysterious shooting where a woman was shot while driving on I-45 near 610.Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 610 and Lockwood around 2 a.m.Police say a woman and her boyfriend were leaving a bar on the north side of Houston when the boyfriend heard shooting.The boyfriend allegedly told police he then turned around and found his girlfriend slumped over with a bullet wound to the head.Police say he immediately grabbed the steering wheel, pulled over and called authorities.The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.The boyfriend told police that there was no altercation at the bar or on the road and that someone just started shooting.Investigators are working to learn more details.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.