Woman shot in head while driving on 610 after leaving bar

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a mysterious shooting where a woman was shot while driving on I-45 near 610.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 610 and Lockwood around 2 a.m.

Police say a woman and her boyfriend were leaving a bar on the north side of Houston when the boyfriend heard shooting.

The boyfriend allegedly told police he then turned around and found his girlfriend slumped over with a bullet wound to the head.

Police say he immediately grabbed the steering wheel, pulled over and called authorities.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The boyfriend told police that there was no altercation at the bar or on the road and that someone just started shooting.

Investigators are working to learn more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotwoman injuredshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment Hearing Live: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies
13 Investigates: Significant jail time rare after kids get hold of guns
Fugitive, innocent bystander found dead in apartment near Spring
ABC13's Morning News
Dense fog and then sunshine returns Friday
Employers expected to fill 1M seasonal jobs this holiday season
Teens in stolen SUV cause crash that kills woman: HPD
Show More
Gerrit Cole declines Astros' 1-year qualifying offer
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
More TOP STORIES News