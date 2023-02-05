22-year-old woman shot multiple times during argument at Westchase area apartment, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot multiple times at an apartment in southwest Houston on Sunday, according to police.

At about 1:25 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 10881 Richmond Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a blood trail and a weapon, but the victim was not at the scene.

Lt. J.P. Horelica said later, a call dropped at the hospital where the 22-year-old victim was found in critical condition.

Investigators said the woman was shot at least four times during an argument, but a motive is unknown.

Horelica says police believe everyone who was inside the apartment knew one another and were either friends or dating.

Although details are limited, investigators said they are working to identify the suspect who they describe as a juvenile male.