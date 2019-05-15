Pasadena woman sexually assaulted after being followed home from the gym

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a scary situation for any woman to be closely watched and followed home from the gym, only to be confronted by a man with a gun, and then sexually assaulted.That is what Pasadena police said happened to a 22-year-old woman around 12 a.m. Tuesday."The victim was at the gym Fitness Connection," said Lt. Warnke with Pasadena police.Surveillance video near the gym in the 3900 block of Spencer Highway shows the suspected vehicle, which is a lime-colored Ford Mustang, probably mid 2000's.Police said the driver parked and waited an hour until he spotted a victim, and followed her all the way home."He displayed a handgun and forced her back into her car, made her drive down the street to the 2000 block of Lamar, and that's when he sexually assaulted her," said the lieutenant.The suspect then took off on foot back to where he parked his car. It's unclear where he left to, but the victim was able to give detectives a description."A Hispanic male, very young, 18 to 22," he said. "Short, about 5'4", clean shaven, no facial hair."Police are hoping to catch him as soon as possible. If you know who the suspect might be, call them immediately because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.