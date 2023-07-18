A woman told ABC13 she went to the bank before going to eat with her husband where a suspect took her envelope with money.

Woman says she cashed $460 check before suspect snatched it out of her hands in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is out a couple of hundred dollars after a suspect snatched the envelope with cash out of her hands while at a fast food joint in northeast Houston.

The ordeal happened on May 19 at about 3:40 p.m. in the 6600 block of Tidwell Road. According to police, the victim told them that an unknown man walked up to the woman in a wheelchair, and grabbed an envelope with cash from her hands, walked out into an older model maroon-colored Pontiac sedan, and fled the scene.

On Tuesday, police released a video of the incident, hoping to find the suspect.

When ABC13 reached out to the victim, she said she had just cashed her check for $460. She and her husband went to McDonald's that day for a quick bite.

The woman recalled waiting in line when someone asked her for $2, to which she said she didn't have any money and continued with her day. After that, the woman said she went to the table to eat with her husband when the suspect robbed her.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a red and blue shirt and gray pants with stripes on the side.

When Eyewitness News asked the victim what message she had for this suspect, she simply said, "You reap what you sow. What comes around goes around."

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.