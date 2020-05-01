Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of deputy's daughter in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting a Harris County Sheriff's deputy daughter to death in north Houston has been arrested.

Corey Lewis, 33, was found more than 1,100 miles away in Forsyth County, North Carolina. He's being charged with murder.

Sgt. Michael Casso with Houston Police Department's homicide unit said a Harris County Sheriff's deputy was checking on his daughter at her apartment in the 300 block of W. Little York.

Casso said a maintenance person let the man in and they found his 33-year-old daughter Darlene Solis shot and killed in the bathroom.
