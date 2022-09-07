Woman killed in bull shark attack while snorkeling with family in Bahamas

PHILADELPHIA -- A 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania has died after she was bitten by a bull shark in the Bahamas.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday while the woman was snorkeling with her family off Rose Island, according to police.

Authorities have not said where the victim lived in Pennsylvania.

Police say the family arrived Tuesday on a cruise.

Five to seven other people were snorkeling when the attack happened, but no other injuries were reported.

According to Royal Caribbean, the woman was a guest sailing on Harmony of the Seas, however, the family was on an independent shore excursion when the incident occurred.

The cruise line issued this statement to ABC News:

"While on an independent shore excursion in Nassau, Bahamas, a guest sailing on Harmony of the Seas experienced injuries from a shark. After arriving at a local hospital for treatment, the guest passed away from their injuries. Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones during this difficult time."

In June 2019, an American tourist snorkeling off Rose Island was killed in a shark attack. The victim, 21-year-old Loyola-Marymount University student Jordan Lindsey, died after a school of sharks attacked her.

ABC News contributed to this report.