Husband accused of stabbing wife to death in front of 13-year-old daughter in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her husband, and the killing happened in front of their 13-year-old daughter at an apartment in northwest Houston.According to HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, authorities responded to Woodsman Trail and Pine Moss at about 11 p.m. Wednesday and found a 32-year-old woman with knife wounds to her body.While first responders tended to her, the woman's husband returned, but then fled, police say.Still, officials on scene were able to get partial license plate information, gave that to officers and stopped the man about a mile away.He was arrested.Officials told ABC13 that they believe the couple was arguing before the stabbing, possibly about the husband's jealousy of another man and his wife.Izaguirre said the teen daughter, who was not injured, and another couple who lives inside the apartment witnessed the deadly stabbing.The woman was found in a front hallway of the apartment.A knife was recovered.So far, investigators have not identified the man and woman involved.