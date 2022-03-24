stabbing

Husband accused of stabbing wife to death in front of 13-year-old daughter in northwest Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Husband accused of killing wife in front of 13-year-old daughter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her husband, and the killing happened in front of their 13-year-old daughter at an apartment in northwest Houston.

According to HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, authorities responded to Woodsman Trail and Pine Moss at about 11 p.m. Wednesday and found a 32-year-old woman with knife wounds to her body.

While first responders tended to her, the woman's husband returned, but then fled, police say.

Still, officials on scene were able to get partial license plate information, gave that to officers and stopped the man about a mile away.

He was arrested.

Officials told ABC13 that they believe the couple was arguing before the stabbing, possibly about the husband's jealousy of another man and his wife.

Izaguirre said the teen daughter, who was not injured, and another couple who lives inside the apartment witnessed the deadly stabbing.

The woman was found in a front hallway of the apartment.

A knife was recovered.

So far, investigators have not identified the man and woman involved.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Person detained after man found stabbed to death in Spring area
Video shows suspect who attacked, stabbed 2 employees at NY MoMa
Police: 2 stabbed inside NYC's Museum of Modern Art
HPD searching for man charged with murder of ex's new boyfriend
TOP STORIES
What's the mysterious red light across the Houston-area sky?
Family of 13-year-old killed while driving on North Loop wants answers
High-rise apartment break-ins have residents questioning safety
Good weather, bad pollen for Houston
Airline CEOs urge Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements
'You are worthy': NJ Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing
Legal experts to weigh in on last day of Jackson hearings
Show More
Former HISD teacher gets 10-year probation for molesting student
Probation officer accused of taking $600 to falsify service reports
March Madness: UH athletes dish on new basketball
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
More TOP STORIES News