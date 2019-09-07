Woman killed even as she tried to run for her life

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after two people were shot to death in southeast Houston.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of Idaho Street just before 7 p.m.

Investigators say a woman and a man were attacked by a gunman. Police say the woman tried to run for her life, but was chased by the shooter and shot to death.

Authorities believe the woman and the man may have known the shooter.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the gunman to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org.

