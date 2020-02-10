Woman kidnapped, boyfriend shot and killed in southeast Houston, police say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was kidnapped after police say her boyfriend was found shot to death at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

Houston police say they are still working to figure out what happened but say it started around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A disturbance between two men ended up with shots being fired and one of them killed at the scene.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard a total of five gunshots fired and the sound of someone falling to the floor. The suspect then reportedly dragged the victim's girlfriend out of the apartment by her hair, put her in a black Nissan and drove off.

Kevin Smith, another witness at the scene, adds that the woman was screaming but he could not help because the suspect had a gun in his hand and made certain he saw it.

"He could have shot me," Smith said. "He walked straight up to me with the gun in his hand and told me, 'You ain't got nothing to do with this,' and I said, 'You right, I ain't got nothing to do with this.'"

The woman was later found in Clear Lake and the suspect was taken into custody.

The cause of the disturbance and connection between the suspect and the victim wasn't immediately known.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonkidnapkidnappingshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dreary and rainy as we head into your work week
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Video shows moments before security guard kills customer
Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor at Oscars
Digital Deal of the Day
DeAndre Arnold discusses his unintentional journey to the Oscars
Texas HS student shows off his dreads on the red carpet
Show More
Infant carriers recalled due to fall hazard
The Hair Love team takes home 2020 Oscar
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Renee Zellweger on Oscar-winning portrayal of Judy Garland: 'She's heroic'
Stars put focus on women's achievement during 2020 Oscars
More TOP STORIES News