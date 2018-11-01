Woman in dog head costume leads police on chase

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4596234" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman in costume arrested after chase

A woman wearing a huge dog head with wings costume is now in custody after leading police on a short chase through southeast Houston.Harris County Precinct 7 deputies responded to reports of a theft at a business in the 2330 block of Southmore.Deputies say a woman wearing a costume entered the store, and demanded money and cigarettes.When deputies arrived, the woman led police on a short chase down Parkwood to Scott Street.A deputy deployed spike strips, which slowed down the woman and allowed officers to arrest her.