Woman in dog head costume leads police on chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman wearing a huge dog head with wings costume is now in custody after leading police on a short chase through southeast Houston.

Harris County Precinct 7 deputies responded to reports of a theft at a business in the 2330 block of Southmore.

Deputies say a woman wearing a costume entered the store, and demanded money and cigarettes.

When deputies arrived, the woman led police on a short chase down Parkwood to Scott Street.

A deputy deployed spike strips, which slowed down the woman and allowed officers to arrest her.

