Woman in critical condition following 5-vehicle crash in NW Harris County

A woman is in critical condition following the crash at Highway 290 and FM 1960.

Harris County Sheriff deputies are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left a woman in critical condition in northwest Harris County.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at Highway 290 and FM 1960.

According to a sheriff's deputy, a 33-year-old man was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when he crashed into other vehicles parked at a red light, causing a chain reaction.

Authorities say the suspect attempted to flee the scene but was detained at Texas Roadhouse and taken to a hospital.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor.

"His (suspect) behavior and demeanor. He's showing signs of an intoxicant. May be alcohol, but may be controlled substance," said Sr. Deputy Thomas Gilliland.

"The fact that it's 11 a.m. and alcohol could be a factor, is a sad reality," the sheriff said



At least four people have been transported to the hospital, including a woman who is in critical condition. Deputies say that the charges the suspect will face depend on the situation of the woman.

Authorities urge drivers to find alternate routes.
