Woman dies in rear-end crash on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead Sunday morning after she was hit by a car on the Katy Freeway.Authorities responded to reports of a crash that shut down the freeway for several hours this morning.Officers say two cars were headed eastbound on the Katy Freeway near 610 when one was rear ended.One woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other passengers in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash."We are getting different statements right now so I am hesitant to say what the actual causation of the accident was. Right now, we know that one vehicle hit another from behind," Houston Police Department Sgt. J. Benavidez said.