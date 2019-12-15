Woman dies in rear-end crash on Katy Freeway

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead Sunday morning after she was hit by a car on the Katy Freeway.

Authorities responded to reports of a crash that shut down the freeway for several hours this morning.

Officers say two cars were headed eastbound on the Katy Freeway near 610 when one was rear ended.

One woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other passengers in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

"We are getting different statements right now so I am hesitant to say what the actual causation of the accident was. Right now, we know that one vehicle hit another from behind," Houston Police Department Sgt. J. Benavidez said.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashwoman killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Sylvester Turner declares victory in runoff against Tony Buzbee
Texas mom and 3-week-old baby missing since Thursday
Children from local hospitals visit the 'North Pole'
Student sues frat, alleging he was attacked, left with brain injury
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins the Heisman Trophy
Surveillance videos show 'heinous' killing of officer from Houston
Couple's prized '67 Camaro stolen from gated community
Show More
Trae Tha Truth gives out Christmas trees to families in need
Mom of alleged cop killer says she lied 'because she's a mom'
Church's Christmas show turns chaotic when erratic man storms in
Near record heat followed by a cold front
Man who spent 5 years on death row graduates from college
More TOP STORIES News